Mon Aug 25, 2014

Battle for east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Monday, August 25, 2014
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, August 25, 2014
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, August 25, 2014
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Russian separatist rebels force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk.

25 Aug 2014
Islamic State captures air base

Islamic State captures air base

Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.

25 Aug 2014
Quake hits California

Quake hits California

A 6.0 earthquake rocks wine county north of San Francisco.

25 Aug 2014
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

24 Aug 2014

