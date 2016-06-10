Edition:
Battle for Falluja

Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes with IS militants, in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation carries his weapon in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighter fire artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a drawing on a wall of a flag used by Islamic State militants, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter covers his ear as artillery fires towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces takes his position with his weapon in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security forces military vehicles are seen as smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security officers inspect a map near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization walk past a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Military vehicles for Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters are seen near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security forces get their meal near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate victory in the town of Garma, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces puts the Iraqi flag over a building near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters gather in the town of Garma. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Iraqi federal police advance with Shi'ite fighters towards Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters gesture in the town of Garma. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
