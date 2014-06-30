Battle for Iraq
Iraqi soldiers fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi soldiers rest after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi soldiers loads ammunition before departing for a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Russian soldiers unload a Russian Sukhoi SU-25 plane in al-Muthanna Iraqi military base at Baghdad airport in Baghdad, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla, Diyala province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Kurdish security forces sleeps after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the village of Basheer, south of the city of Kirkuk June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite volunteers patrol the area as they take part in securing the area against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) at the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, June...more
A member of the Iraqi Air Force looks out of a military helicopter at an aerial view of Baghdad, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi security forces gesture during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of the city of Samarra, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during clashes between the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Iraqi security forces in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces covers his ears while firing artillery during clashes with the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26,...more
Spent shells litter the ground after clashes between Iraqi security forces and the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. ...more
Iraqi refugees, who fled from the violence in Mosul, walk inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field...more
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga monitors through a pair of binoculars activities ongoing at an area controlled by Sunni radical group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Suleiman Bek in Salahuddin Province June 26, 2014....more
A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), looks on during a parade on a street in Kanaan, Diyala province, June...more
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in a military-style training in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, June 25,...more
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Buildings collapse in Delhi and Tamil Nadu
Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu kill at least 11 people and leave dozens trapped.
India This Week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
Nigerian mall bombed
A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.