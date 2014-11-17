Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 17, 2014 | 11:03pm IST

Battle for Kobani

An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014.

An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014.
Close
1 / 28
A U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, November 15, 2014.

A U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, November 15, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
A U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, November 15, 2014.
Close
2 / 28
Unidentified armed men walk through a destroyed area in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Unidentified armed men walk through a destroyed area in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Unidentified armed men walk through a destroyed area in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.
Close
3 / 28
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014.

A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014.
Close
4 / 28
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, November 13, 2014.

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, November 13, 2014.
Close
5 / 28
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 17, 2014.

An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani, November 17, 2014.
Close
6 / 28
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014

Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014
Close
7 / 28
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 13, 2014.

Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 13, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 13, 2014.
Close
8 / 28
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, 2014.
Close
9 / 28
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.
Close
10 / 28
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.
Close
11 / 28
Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same battle, November 7, 2014.

Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same...more

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same battle, November 7, 2014.
Close
12 / 28
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.

Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.
Close
13 / 28
Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces, November 14, 2014.

Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces, November 14, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces, November 14, 2014.
Close
14 / 28
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, November 7, 2014.

One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, November 7, 2014.
Close
15 / 28
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.
Close
16 / 28
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014 A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck.

Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014 A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014 A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck.
Close
17 / 28
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.

An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.
Close
18 / 28
Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Close
19 / 28
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014.
Close
20 / 28
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.

An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Close
21 / 28
Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.

Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.
Close
22 / 28
Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State militants at a location west of Kobani, November 4, 2014.

Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State militants at a location west of Kobani, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State militants at a location west of Kobani, November 4, 2014.
Close
23 / 28
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, October 28, 2014.

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, October 28, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, October 28, 2014.
Close
24 / 28
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014.

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014.
Close
25 / 28
A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.

A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Close
26 / 28
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.
Close
27 / 28
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
G20 summit

G20 summit

Next Slideshows

G20 summit

G20 summit

Inside the G20 summit in Australia.

17 Nov 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Our top photos from the past week.

15 Nov 2014
Clashes in West Bank

Clashes in West Bank

Recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians have raised fears of a new uprising.

15 Nov 2014
India This Week

India This Week

Our best photos this week.

14 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures