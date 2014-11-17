Battle for Kobani
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014.
A U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft flies over the Syrian town of Kobani, November 15, 2014.
Unidentified armed men walk through a destroyed area in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani look at the sky as a fighter aircraft flies overhead, November 13, 2014.
Turkish soldiers watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town, November 9, 2014
Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, November 13, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani stands in front of the her makeshift tent, November 17, 2014.
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 9, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in front of his makeshift tent, November 14, 2014.
Kurdish refugees hold a picture of Merwan Imam, a YPG fighter whose body was not recovered in the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, outside a hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female fighters who were killed in the same...more
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike, November 8, 2014.
Smoke rises from an eastern Kobani neighborhood damaged by fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish forces, November 14, 2014.
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants,...more
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting, November 4, 2014 A Syrian rebel flag covers the front of the truck.
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, November 2, 2014.
Kurdish civilians march by the Turkish-Syrian border village of Caycara to protest against Islamic State, during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Kurdish peshmerga fighters wave Kurdish flags atop an army vehicle as they move towards the Syrian town of Kobani, October 31, 2014.
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Kurdish mourners hold up a poster of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ, during a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani, November 7, 2014.
Syrian rebel fighters run past a heavy machinegun mounted on a truck during fighting against Islamic State militants at a location west of Kobani, November 4, 2014.
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, October 28, 2014.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014.
A machine gun fires in central Kobani, November 1, 2014.
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014.
