Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 31, 2016 | 3:11am IST

Battle for Mosul begins

Smoke rises after a controlled detonation of a car bomb blocking the way in the desert of Anbar, as members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita prepared to depart for Mosul to fight against Islamic State, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after a controlled detonation of a car bomb blocking the way in the desert of Anbar, as members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita prepared to depart for Mosul to fight against Islamic State, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Smoke rises after a controlled detonation of a car bomb blocking the way in the desert of Anbar, as members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita prepared to depart for Mosul to fight against Islamic State, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
2 / 20
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
3 / 20
Iraqi security forces wait for vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi security forces wait for vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Iraqi security forces wait for vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
4 / 20
A displaced woman, who fled the violence from Islamic State militants, is seen in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A displaced woman, who fled the violence from Islamic State militants, is seen in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A displaced woman, who fled the violence from Islamic State militants, is seen in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
5 / 20
An Iraqi soldier takes part during a military operation on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

An Iraqi soldier takes part during a military operation on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes part during a military operation on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
7 / 20
Iraqi soldiers reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi soldiers reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi soldiers reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 20
Iraqi soldiers launch artillery toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi soldiers launch artillery toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi soldiers launch artillery toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
9 / 20
Iraqi security forces ride in trucks travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi security forces ride in trucks travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Iraqi security forces ride in trucks travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
10 / 20
An Iraqi soldier from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participates in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi soldier from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participates in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participates in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 20
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 20
A displaced Sunni woman, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits inside a mosque as a shelter on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Sunni woman, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits inside a mosque as a shelter on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A displaced Sunni woman, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits inside a mosque as a shelter on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 20
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sit on the ground, on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sit on the ground, on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sit on the ground, on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
15 / 20
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest on the outskirts of Mosul, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest on the outskirts of Mosul, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest on the outskirts of Mosul, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 20
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 20
A Kurdish flag is seen next to Peshmerga fighters taking position with their weapons on the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish flag is seen next to Peshmerga fighters taking position with their weapons on the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Kurdish flag is seen next to Peshmerga fighters taking position with their weapons on the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
18 / 20
Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participate in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participate in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participate in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 20
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes up position with weapon at the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes up position with weapon at the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes up position with weapon at the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

Next Slideshows

WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

Highlights from the match between England and New Zealand.

30 Mar 2016
PM Modi at India-EU summit

PM Modi at India-EU summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-European Union summit in Belgium.

30 Mar 2016
The order of China

The order of China

The striking patterns that are formed when groups perform tasks in the world's most populous nation.

30 Mar 2016
Iran's missile tests

Iran's missile tests

Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducted ballistic missile tests earlier this month, in what they said was a demonstration of Iran's non-nuclear deterrent power.

30 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast