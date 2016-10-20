Battle for Mosul begins
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Peshmerga forces fire an anti-aircraft gun towards Islamic state militants positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news...more
Iraqi army members stand with thier weapons in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces gesture in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Peshmerga forces walk towards Islamic State militants' positions in town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A still image taken from video shows a blast after a British Royal Air Force Typhoon jet used a Paveway IV guided bomb to destroy a large IS truck-bomb south of Mosul, Iraq. UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS
A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency claims to show militants patrolling the streets of Mosul. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news...more
Iraqi army personnel ride on a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from a bomb taken through the window of a military vehicle in Qayyarah during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Peshmerga forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Bartila, east of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Smoke is seen in this satellite image of the city of Mosul in Iraq on October 18, 2016. Courtesy of Stratfor.com/AllSource Analysis/DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
An F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off for Mosul, Iraq to provide air-support from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 carrier in Arabia Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Peshmerga forces gather on the outskirts of Bartila, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects homes on the outskirts of Bartila, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S army soldier stands with his weapon at a military base in the Makhmour area near Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Peshmerga forces sit in the back of a vehicle in the east of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city, in this still image taken from video released October 17,...more
A member from western forces stands with his weapon in the east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes at Bartila in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Peshmerga forces are seen in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A member of Peshmerga forces sits in the back of the military vehicle in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Peshmerga forces walk in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A car bomb attack is seen in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
