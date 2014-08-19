Battle for Mosul Dam
Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A general view shows a destroyed checkpoint after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish fighter pulls down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard close to positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A convoy of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces drives on a road during a patrol near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters carry out surveillance of positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish men display weapons for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish man displays an ammunition belt for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
