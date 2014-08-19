Edition:
Battle for Mosul Dam

Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A general view shows a destroyed checkpoint after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a destroyed checkpoint after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A Kurdish fighter pulls down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Kurdish fighter pulls down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view of the Mosul Dam on the Tigris River in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand guard close to positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish fighters stand guard close to positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A convoy of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces drives on a road during a patrol near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A convoy of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces drives on a road during a patrol near Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Kurdish fighters carry out surveillance of positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish fighters carry out surveillance of positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Kurdish men display weapons for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Kurdish men display weapons for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A Kurdish man displays an ammunition belt for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish man displays an ammunition belt for sale at an arms market in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Pictures