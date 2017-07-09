Battle for Mosul, from the beginning
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militants' position outside the town of Naweran near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, December 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Mosul, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of...more
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A view of a part of western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, June...more
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi soldier from the 9th Armoured Division gives drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul,...more
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is pictured through a hole at the Iraqi-held position at the Old City in Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
