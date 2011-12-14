Edition:
Battle for New Hampshire

<p>Republican presidential candidates former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) speaks as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich laughs during their Lincoln-Douglas style debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidates former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) speaks as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich laughs during their Lincoln-Douglas style debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) talks to barber Willie Babeau at Chez Vachon Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) talks to barber Willie Babeau at Chez Vachon Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney casts a shadow on a U.S. flag while speaking at a "We the People Freedom Forum" in Hudson, New Hampshire December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney casts a shadow on a U.S. flag while speaking at a "We the People Freedom Forum" in Hudson, New Hampshire December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Supporters wait inside the campaign headquarters of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain in Manchester, New Hampshire November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Supporters wait inside the campaign headquarters of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain in Manchester, New Hampshire November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain answers a question from a reporter during a news conference in Manchester, New Hampshire November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain answers a question from a reporter during a news conference in Manchester, New Hampshire November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney serves sandwiches to supporters outside Jackie's Diner in Nashua, New Hampshire November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney serves sandwiches to supporters outside Jackie's Diner in Nashua, New Hampshire November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) greets voters at a town hall campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) greets voters at a town hall campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman talks to his spokesperson Michael Levoff (L) after a town hall meeting campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman talks to his spokesperson Michael Levoff (L) after a town hall meeting campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (L) stands on the steps of the statehouse in Concord, New Hampshire, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (L) stands on the steps of the statehouse in Concord, New Hampshire, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson files the paperwork for his name to appear on the primary ballot in Concord, New Hampshire, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson files the paperwork for his name to appear on the primary ballot in Concord, New Hampshire, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Newt Gingrich (R), former Speaker of the House, speaks with former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum during a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/POOL </p>

Newt Gingrich (R), former Speaker of the House, speaks with former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum during a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/POOL

<p>Republican presidential hopefuls Texas Gov. Rick Perry (L) shakes hands with Mitt Romney as businessman Herman Cain (C) smiles at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Republican presidential hopefuls Texas Gov. Rick Perry (L) shakes hands with Mitt Romney as businessman Herman Cain (C) smiles at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Republican presidential candidate, Rep. Michele Bachmann whispers to moderator Charlie Rose during a break next to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) during a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Republican presidential candidate, Rep. Michele Bachmann whispers to moderator Charlie Rose during a break next to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) during a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) looks on as Rep. Ron Paul speaks while they participate in a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) looks on as Rep. Ron Paul speaks while they participate in a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Former Pennslyvania Senator Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool </p>

Former Pennslyvania Senator Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool

<p>Former President Ronald Reagan speaks about raising taxes to raise federal revenue in a video shown during THE Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Former President Ronald Reagan speaks about raising taxes to raise federal revenue in a video shown during THE Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry holds up a prop at a town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry holds up a prop at a town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Terry Spuler holds a sign reading "Obama Isn't Working" outside a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Terry Spuler holds a sign reading "Obama Isn't Working" outside a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a town hall meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a town hall meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Opponents of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gather before his appearance at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. Some 20 protesters gathered to give Romney, who is seeking the Republican nomination to take on President Barack Obama next year, a rude welcome at the rally accusing him of only paying lip service to Tea Party fiscal conservative principles. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Opponents of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gather before his appearance at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. Some 20 protesters gathered to give Romney, who is seeking the Republican nomination to take on President Barack Obama next year, a rude welcome at the rally accusing him of only paying lip service to Tea Party fiscal conservative principles. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Demonstrators hold signs outside restaurant "Popovers on the Square" during a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Demonstrators hold signs outside restaurant "Popovers on the Square" during a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (R) greets diners during a campaign stop at "Popovers on the Square" in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (R) greets diners during a campaign stop at "Popovers on the Square" in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul waits in his vehicle after a campaign stop at the Freedom Village Store in Freedom, New Hampshire July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron Paul waits in his vehicle after a campaign stop at the Freedom Village Store in Freedom, New Hampshire July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Supporters of Republican presidential hopefuls demonstrate on the campus of St. Anselms College where the first New Hampshire Republican U.S. presidential debate of the 2012 campaign will take place in Manchester, New Hampshire June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential hopefuls demonstrate on the campus of St. Anselms College where the first New Hampshire Republican U.S. presidential debate of the 2012 campaign will take place in Manchester, New Hampshire June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, wearing a New Hampshire sweatshirt, talks to reporters following a stop at a clam bake at a private residence in Seabrook, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, wearing a New Hampshire sweatshirt, talks to reporters following a stop at a clam bake at a private residence in Seabrook, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) signs an autograph for a supporter announcing that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) signs an autograph for a supporter announcing that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>U.S. Congresswoman and Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann applauds next to a current member of the U.S. Navy at an event to pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day in Dover, New Hampshire May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

U.S. Congresswoman and Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann applauds next to a current member of the U.S. Navy at an event to pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day in Dover, New Hampshire May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Real estate magnate Donald Trump signs autographs outside a Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce business expo at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua, New Hampshire, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Don Himsel/Pool </p>

Real estate magnate Donald Trump signs autographs outside a Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce business expo at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua, New Hampshire, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Don Himsel/Pool

<p>Linda Dupere holds a sign at the Tax Payer Tea Party Rally in Concord, New Hampshire April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Linda Dupere holds a sign at the Tax Payer Tea Party Rally in Concord, New Hampshire April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Former Minnesota Governor and Tim Pawlenty, speaks at a Tax Payer Tea Party Rally in Concord, New Hampshire April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Minnesota Governor and Tim Pawlenty, speaks at a Tax Payer Tea Party Rally in Concord, New Hampshire April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

