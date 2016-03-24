Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 8:55pm IST

Battle for Palmyra

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into Palmyra in an attempt to recapture the historic city from Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A tank fires at where the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A member of the Syrian government forces rides in a tank in this still image taken from a video said to be taken near Palmyra and uploaded on March 23, 2016 by the Syrian government army. REUTERS/Syrian Government Army Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Soldiers march in a line in what the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they advance into the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Columns at the historical city of Palmyra are seen in this still image from an undated video taken from a social media website, March 24, 2016. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A vehicle drives near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
