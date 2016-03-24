Battle for Palmyra

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into...more

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into Palmyra in an attempt to recapture the historic city from Islamic State. Social Media Website

Close