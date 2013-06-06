Battle for Qusair
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. ...more
A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President...more
