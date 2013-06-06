Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 9:06pm IST

Battle for Qusair

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir

Close
1 / 20
<p>Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
2 / 20
<p>A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
3 / 20
<p>A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
4 / 20
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
5 / 20
<p>A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
6 / 20
<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
7 / 20
<p>An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Thursday, June 06, 2013

An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
8 / 20
<p>A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
9 / 20
<p>People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, June 06, 2013

People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
10 / 20
<p>An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible</p>

An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. ...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible

Close
11 / 20
<p>A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
12 / 20
<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
13 / 20
<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
14 / 20
<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
15 / 20
<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible</p>

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible

Close
16 / 20
<p>Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
17 / 20
<p>Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
18 / 20
<p>A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible</p>

A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible

Close
19 / 20
<p>A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. SANA/Handout via Reuters

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Philadelphia building collapse

Philadelphia building collapse

Next Slideshows

Philadelphia building collapse

Philadelphia building collapse

Rescue crews search through rubble after a building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia, killing six people and injuring 14 others.

06 Jun 2013
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

07 Jun 2013
A hard day of work

A hard day of work

From pots and pans to luxury cars, the labour that goes into making things we use or come across everyday.

05 Jun 2013
Istanbul's demonstrations

Istanbul's demonstrations

An Istanbul protest, against the destruction of trees in a park, has spiraled into fierce anti-government demonstrations throughout the city.

05 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures