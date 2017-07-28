Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 29, 2017 | 1:45am IST

Battle for Raqqa

Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
1 / 12
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 12
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
3 / 12
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 12
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 12
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 12
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
7 / 12
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 12
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 12
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
10 / 12
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
11 / 12
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Next Slideshows

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

28 Jul 2017
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into...

28 Jul 2017
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...

28 Jul 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best India pictures from this week.

28 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast