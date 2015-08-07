Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 7:05am IST

Battle for the Palestine Cup

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Mustaf Hasaballah during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition for the first time in 15 years on Thursday after Israel gave the visitors permission to cross its territory for the clash between the two lands' respective cup holders. The Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Al-Ahly from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank played in a fixture that appeared in doubt before the permit granted by Israel, whose territory separates Gaza and the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Mustaf Hasaballah during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Mustaf Hasaballah during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition for the first time in 15 years on Thursday after Israel gave the visitors permission to cross its territory for the clash between the two lands' respective cup holders. The Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Al-Ahly from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank played in a fixture that appeared in doubt before the permit granted by Israel, whose territory separates Gaza and the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 15
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 15
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 15
A Palestinian spectator cheers during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian spectator cheers during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A Palestinian spectator cheers during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 15
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Wael Mresat (L) fails to score against Gaza Strip's Shejaia during their first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Wael Mresat (L) fails to score against Gaza Strip's Shejaia during their first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Wael Mresat (L) fails to score against Gaza Strip's Shejaia during their first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 15
Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 15
A spectator waves a Palestinian flag during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A spectator waves a Palestinian flag during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A spectator waves a Palestinian flag during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 15
Palestinian Gaza Strip's Shejaia Sameh Hathat reacts during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match against Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Gaza Strip's Shejaia Sameh Hathat reacts during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match against Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian Gaza Strip's Shejaia Sameh Hathat reacts during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match against Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 15
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 15
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Salem Wadi during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Salem Wadi during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Salem Wadi during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 15
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 15
Palestinian policemen keep guard as they watch with spectators the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian policemen keep guard as they watch with spectators the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian policemen keep guard as they watch with spectators the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 15
A player from Hebron's Al-Ahly team gestures upon his arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A player from Hebron's Al-Ahly team gestures upon his arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A player from Hebron's Al-Ahly team gestures upon his arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 15
Players from Hebron's Al-Ahly team stay at a hotel after their arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Players from Hebron's Al-Ahly team stay at a hotel after their arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Players from Hebron's Al-Ahly team stay at a hotel after their arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 15
Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Sturgis motorcycle rally

Sturgis motorcycle rally

Next Slideshows

Sturgis motorcycle rally

Sturgis motorcycle rally

Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists attend the 75th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

06 Aug 2015
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.

06 Aug 2015
Rio's Olympic countdown

Rio's Olympic countdown

With one year to go the Olympic village is 84 percent complete, and the swimming pool, media center and the three arenas that will host six indoor events are...

05 Aug 2015
Flooding in India

Flooding in India

Scores of people have died and tens of thousands rendered homeless after heavy rains caused floods in several parts of the country.

05 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast