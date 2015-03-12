Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 12:40am IST

Battle for Tikrit

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. Iraqi security forces and mainly Shi'ite militia exchanged fire sporadically with Islamic State fighters in Tikrit on Thursday, a day after they pushed into Saddam Hussein's home city in their biggest offensive yet against the militants. A Reuters photographer saw one car bomb explode on the southern edge of the city, and security officials say Islamic State fighters have booby-trapped abandoned buildings. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. Iraqi security forces and...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. Iraqi security forces and mainly Shi'ite militia exchanged fire sporadically with Islamic State fighters in Tikrit on Thursday, a day after they pushed into Saddam Hussein's home city in their biggest offensive yet against the militants. A Reuters photographer saw one car bomb explode on the southern edge of the city, and security officials say Islamic State fighters have booby-trapped abandoned buildings. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 14
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 14
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons as smoke rises after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons as smoke rises after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons as smoke rises after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 14
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 14
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 14
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 14
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
China's Colombo project suspended

China's Colombo project suspended

Next Slideshows

China's Colombo project suspended

China's Colombo project suspended

A look at China's Colombo Port City project that Sri Lanka has suspended, citing lack of government approvals.

12 Mar 2015
The mark of Islamic State

The mark of Islamic State

Islamic State's distinctive black flag adorns buildings, is waved through the streets and is displayed by rival groups.

11 Mar 2015
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Palestinians flee Gaza as Egyptian authorities open the Rafah border crossing.

11 Mar 2015
Solar plane in India

Solar plane in India

Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, at the Ahmedabad airport on the second leg of its epic journey around the world which seeks to prove that flying is...

11 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast