Battle for Yemen
Dust rises from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A poster is seen on the wall of a room of a house detroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Emirati soldiers peer over a Yemeni desert while riding a Chinook helicopter en route to a Saudi-led coalition air base in the kingdom, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An explosion is seen after a Saudi-led air strike hit the weapons depots at a Houthi-controlled military base in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A wounded Yemeni is pictured as he arrives in an airplane to receive treatment in Sudan hospitals, at Khartoum airport, Sudan, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A group of soldiers trained by Emirati and Gulf Arab forces flash the victory sign near a military base in the Yemeni frontline province of Marib, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Browning
Smoke billows from a Houthi-controlled military base after a Saudi-led air strike hit its weapons depots in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Workers walk at a chocolate factory destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The coffins of five Bahraini soldiers killed in the conflict in Yemen, are carried by guards of honour as they arrive at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Sakhir, south of Manama, Bahrain, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A boy stands in a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant sits outside the Houthi-controlled headquarters of the Yemeni army after it was being hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the capital Sanaa, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A rocket flies from a burning weapons depot in a Houthi-controlled miltary base after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man cries as he mourns for his relatives who were killed near a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People stand around a crater at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A wounded Yemeni is pictured as he arrives in an airplane to receive treatment in Sudan hospitals, at Khartoum airport, Sudan, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant stands in front of the house of Brigadier Khaled al-Anduli, an army commander loyal to the Houthi movement, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A tank belonging to the Saudi-led coalition is seen in the sand dunes of the Yemeni front line province of Marib September 14, 2015. Gulf Arab coalition forces fighting Houthi militia in Yemen are advancing on the capital in a two-pronged offensive,...more
A boy stands in Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh's house, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi followers demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi followers wearing the pilgrimage dress, called ihram, hold up their weapons as they demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 11, 2015. They were also protesting against alleged restrictions on Yemeni...more
A boy stands in the ruins of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
Paddling to Europe
Migrants continue to arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.
The road to Greece
A growing crowd of several thousand migrants resume their bid to march on Turkey's Greek border.
Chile rocked by earthquake
A magnitude 8.3 earthquake slammed powerful waves into coastal towns in Chile, forcing more than a million people from their homes.
Croatia overwhelmed
Croatia says it is unable to cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary blocked them.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.