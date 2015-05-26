Battle for Yemen
People try to put out a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees lies on a hospital bed in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man comforts another, whose brother was killed by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed...more
People look at the remains of a car that caught fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The burnt interior of a house is seen after a fuel truck was set ablaze in front of the house during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People react as they hold part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People destroy part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People carry part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen following a Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride atop a military vehicle during a parade in Yemen's northern province of Marib May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Air strikes hit a military site in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant walks past a government building destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect damage caused by a bomb explosion at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen May 22, 2015. A bomb exploded at the Shi'ite Houthi mosque, wounding 13 people, a security source said, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a...more
A girl cries at a school used as a shelter for internally displaced people who fled their homes due to Saudi-led air strikes, in Taiz, Yemen May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Death in the jungle
Malaysian police forensic teams, pull out the remains of suspected victims of human traffickers from shallow graves at a jungle camp near the border with...
Resettling the Rohingya
Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.
Memorial Day
Services across the U.S. pay tribute to those who fought.
A month of devastation
Nepal is still reeling one month after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with a shortfall of basic relief ahead of monsoon season.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.