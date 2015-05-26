Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015

Battle for Yemen

People try to put out a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People try to put out a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People try to put out a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees lies on a hospital bed in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees lies on a hospital bed in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A woman injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees lies on a hospital bed in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man comforts another, whose brother was killed by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man comforts another, whose brother was killed by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A man comforts another, whose brother was killed by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed and many injured as the victims were queuing up beside the fuel truck to fill up their jerrycans with gas before it was set ablaze. REUTERS/Stringer

People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed and many injured as the victims were queuing up beside the fuel truck to fill up their jerrycans with gas before it was set ablaze. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at the remains of a car that caught fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at the remains of a car that caught fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People look at the remains of a car that caught fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The burnt interior of a house is seen after a fuel truck was set ablaze in front of the house during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The burnt interior of a house is seen after a fuel truck was set ablaze in front of the house during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The burnt interior of a house is seen after a fuel truck was set ablaze in front of the house during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
People stand by part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. Local media said that the Houthi rebels brought down a Saudi F-16 fighter jet north of Sanaa early on Sunday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People react as they hold part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People react as they hold part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
People react as they hold part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People destroy part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People destroy part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
People destroy part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People carry part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People carry part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
People carry part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Houthi rebels transport part of a Saudi fighter jet found in Bani Harith district north of Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen following a Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Damage is seen following a Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Damage is seen following a Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride atop a military vehicle during a parade in Yemen's northern province of Marib May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride atop a military vehicle during a parade in Yemen's northern province of Marib May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride atop a military vehicle during a parade in Yemen's northern province of Marib May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Air strikes hit a military site in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Air strikes hit a military site in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Air strikes hit a military site in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant walks past a government building destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Houthi militant walks past a government building destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A Houthi militant walks past a government building destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in Saada, Yemen May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect damage caused by a bomb explosion at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen May 22, 2015. A bomb exploded at the Shi'ite Houthi mosque, wounding 13 people, a security source said, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Twitter. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People inspect damage caused by a bomb explosion at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen May 22, 2015. A bomb exploded at the Shi'ite Houthi mosque, wounding 13 people, a security source said, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Twitter. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
People inspect damage caused by a bomb explosion at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen May 22, 2015. A bomb exploded at the Shi'ite Houthi mosque, wounding 13 people, a security source said, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Twitter. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl cries at a school used as a shelter for internally displaced people who fled their homes due to Saudi-led air strikes, in Taiz, Yemen May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl cries at a school used as a shelter for internally displaced people who fled their homes due to Saudi-led air strikes, in Taiz, Yemen May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A girl cries at a school used as a shelter for internally displaced people who fled their homes due to Saudi-led air strikes, in Taiz, Yemen May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Pictures

Podcast