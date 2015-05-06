Edition:
Battle for Yemen

A girl cries next to her mother as they sit inside an underground water tunnel with other displaced Yemeni families, after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A member of the Popular Resistance Committee cries as another closes the eyes of a comrade who died at a hospital of injuries he sustained during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
People stand by the body of a tribal fighter killed in fighting against Houthi militia in Taiz April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A girl rests on her mother's lap inside an underground water tunnel with other displaced Yemeni families, after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter walks on a tank in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A girl sits inside her house which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A boy enters through the window of a Yemen Red Crescent vehicle taking displaced people to a another safe shelter after they lived few days in an underground water tunnel, after they were forced to flee their homes due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committee pose for a photo on a street in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Southern Popular Resistance fighters gather on a road during fighting against Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A woman holds her daughter inside an underground water tunnel with other displaced Yemeni families, after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Women walk out of an underground water tunnel with other displaced people after they were forced to flee their home due to ongoing air-strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A follower of the Houthi group raises his weapon as he stands on a vehicle on a damaged street, caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was destroyed by an air strike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A boy looks out from a damaged car as he flees his home with his family following air raids in Sanaa April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A man walks past a car damaged by an air strike on Monday which hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A man looks at his home which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Fighters of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committee secure a highway road linking Yemen's capital Sanaa with southern provinces May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Peopl use a tug boat to flee Yemen's southern port city of Aden amid fighting between Houthi fighters and the Southern Popular Resistance Committees May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
