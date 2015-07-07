Battle for Yemen
Damage in the building of the Houthi movement's politburo is seen through a broken window of an adjacent house after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damage is seen in the building of the Houthi movement's politburo after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Medics attend to a fighter of the Popular Resistance Committees after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Taiz July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A poster of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badruddin al-Houthi is seen in the house of Brigadier Khaled al-Anduli, an army commander loyal to the Houthi movement, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Guards walk on the rubble of the house of Brigadier Khaled al-Anduli, an army commander loyal to the Houthi movement, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi follower holds up a rifle as he takes part in a demonstration against the United Nations in Sanaa July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi followers take part in a demonstration against the United Nations in Sanaa July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Dust rises from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Taiz July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Houthi followers hold mock missiles and their rifles as they shout slogans during a demonstration against the United Nations in Sanaa July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People search for survivors under the rubble of the collapsed house of Yemen's late prime minister Faraj Bin Ghanim after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man reacts as he stands next to wreckage at the site of a car bomb attack outside his house in Sanaa June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Girls wait for food rations outside a charity food assistance center in Sanaa July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks for survivors under the rubble of the collapsed house of Yemen's late prime minister Faraj Bin Ghanim after a Saudi-led air strike hit it in Sanaa July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke billows from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Medics attend to a fighter of the Popular Resistance Committees at a hospital after he was injured during clashes with Houthi fighters in Taiz June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Police inspect the site of a car bomb attack outside the Qubbat al-Mahdi mosque in Sanaa June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People display fragment of shells they collected from their house amid clashes between members of the anti-Houthi Popular Resistance Committees and Houthi fighters in Taiz, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman sits near her father as he waits to be given a bed at a government hospital in Sanaa June 24, 2015. A country that was already by far the poorest and most unstable on the Arabian Peninsula is now, after three months of conflict, in the grip...more
People walk past houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
