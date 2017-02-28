Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2017 | 8:30pm IST

Battle in the streets of Mosul

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 20
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 20
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 20
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 20
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 20
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 20
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 20
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 20
An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 20
Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 20
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 20
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
16 / 20
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 20
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
18 / 20
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 20
Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Next Slideshows

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israeli police begin removing settlers and hundreds of supporters from nine houses built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West...

28 Feb 2017
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

28 Feb 2017
Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Reception to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Pictures from the reception to mark the launch of UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace.

28 Feb 2017
Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces push further into the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul, capturing a damaged bridge which could link up their units on either...

28 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast