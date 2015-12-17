Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 17, 2015 | 11:45pm IST

Battle of the Christmas lights

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays. Torrance's Sleepy Hollow is one such neighborhood where every home outdoes the next: surfing Santas, life-size nativity scenes, ferris wheels, and giant inflatable snowmen line the lawns on every street. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays. Torrance's Sleepy...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays. Torrance's Sleepy Hollow is one such neighborhood where every home outdoes the next: surfing Santas, life-size nativity scenes, ferris wheels, and giant inflatable snowmen line the lawns on every street. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A Christmas nativity scene is seen outside a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Christmas nativity scene is seen outside a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A Christmas nativity scene is seen outside a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
A Santa Claus taking a selfie on a surfboard is seen in the yard of a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Santa Claus taking a selfie on a surfboard is seen in the yard of a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A Santa Claus taking a selfie on a surfboard is seen in the yard of a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
A Christmas nativity scene is seen in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Christmas nativity scene is seen in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A Christmas nativity scene is seen in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Google searches of 2015

Top Google searches of 2015

Next Slideshows

Top Google searches of 2015

Top Google searches of 2015

The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.

17 Dec 2015
Inside the doomsday seed vault

Inside the doomsday seed vault

The vault, between Norway and the North pole, is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or...

15 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: India

Pictures of the year: India

The year's most powerful images from Reuters photographers in India.

15 Dec 2015
Countries with the most guns

Countries with the most guns

Which countries have the most firearms per capita?

15 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast