Battle of the Christmas lights
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays. Torrance's Sleepy...more
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Christmas nativity scene is seen outside a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Santa Claus taking a selfie on a surfboard is seen in the yard of a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Christmas nativity scene is seen in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Top Google searches of 2015
The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.
Inside the doomsday seed vault
The vault, between Norway and the North pole, is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or...
Pictures of the year: India
The year's most powerful images from Reuters photographers in India.
Countries with the most guns
Which countries have the most firearms per capita?
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.