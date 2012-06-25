Edition:
Battleground Arizona

<p>Veronica Castro poses for a portrait at her home in Phoenix, Arizona May 9, 2012. Castro who has been living in the United States for several years as an illegal immigrant plans to return to Sinaloa, Mexico with her four kids who are legal citizens after her husband was deported. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Veronica Castro, left, stands with her daughters Jennifer Berrelleza Castro (bottom left), Aidaly Berrelleza Castro, center, and Veronica Berrelleza Castro, right, outside of their home in Phoenix, Arizona May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Supporters of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio hold a rally at a park in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting Latinos. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio exits a conference room after speaking at a news conference in Phoenix, Arizona May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A demonstrator against the state's Senate Bill 1070 immigration law gestures near police in Phoenix, Arizona April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A demonstrator against the state's Senate Bill 1070 immigration law holds a U.S. flag in Phoenix, Arizona April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A demonstrator against the state's Senate Bill 1070 immigration law is arrested in Phoenix, Arizona April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Mark Jenkins (L), an opponent of Arizona Senate Bill 1070 and Blake Sutherland (R), a supporter of the bill, discuss their opposite viewpoints outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

<p>Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, Arizona November 1, 2011. Pearce faces a recall election after failure to focus on issues and concerns that affect all Arizonans. Arizona's Governor Jan Brewer in July ordered a special election for November 8 to decide the fate of Pearce, lawmaker behind Arizona's controversial immigration crackdown. Brewer ordered the vote to recall Republican Russell Pearce, the state senate's president and chief architect of Senate Bill 1070, after a citizen's group turned in enough valid signatures to force it. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A member of the United States National Guard patrols along the U.S. and Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona October 8, 2010. The troops are part of a 1,200 soldier deployment authorized by President Barack Obama to patrol against illegal immigrants and drug smugglers. Arizona will receive 560 troops to protect the border. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Inmates serving a jail sentence eat one of two meals that are served to them a day at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who supports Arizona's new illegal immigration Senate Bill 1070 law. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A group of anti-immigration law protesters stand out in the middle of the street, stopping traffic, in front of the courthouse in Phoenix July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri </p>

<p>A demonstrator is arrested during a protest against Arizona's controversial Senate Bill 1070 immigration law outside Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office in Phoenix July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A pedestrian is silhouetted as two activists hang a banner from a construction crane after U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton blocked the most controversial sections of Arizona's new Senate Bill 1070 immigration law in Phoenix July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A man walks past graffiti on a building reading "Smash The Border" in Phoenix, Arizona, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Residents play with their dog at their house next to the border fence that divides Nogales (L) from Arizona, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo</p>

<p>Thousands of protesters march up Broadway during a May Day immigration rally in Los Angeles, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

<p>Larry Templeton, a supporter of Arizona's controversial SB1070 immigration law, holds a sign outside the U.S. District Court in Phoenix, July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Demonstrators protest against Arizona's controversial immigration law before marching to the State Capitol in Phoenix, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Georgina Sanchez (L) listens as Reverend Al Sharpton speaks out against Senate Bill 1070 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church before marching with demonstrators to Arizona's State Capitol to protest against the state's controversial immigration law in Phoenix, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Men rest near a train station as they wait to stow away to Mexico City after failing to enter illegally into the U.S. state of Arizona, in Hermosillo, in the Mexican state of Sonora, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo </p>

<p>People hold hands and pray as they protest against Senate Bill 1070 outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A man stands next to the wall that separates the Mexican city of Nogales Sonora and Nogales Arizona, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo </p>

<p>Demonstrators pray as they hold candles during a vigil outside Arizona's State Capitol to protest against the state's controversial immigration law in Phoenix, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

