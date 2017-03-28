Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 5:30am IST

Battleground Mosul

An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 20
Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 20
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 20
Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 20
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 20
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
9 / 20
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 20
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 20
Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 20
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 20
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 20
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 20
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 20
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
17 / 20
A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
18 / 20
A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 20
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Next Slideshows

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

28 Mar 2017
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

28 Mar 2017
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against...

27 Mar 2017
India this week

India this week

A collection of some of our pictures from India this week.

26 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast