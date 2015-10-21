Battleground Syria
A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more
A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The...more
Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20,...more
A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more
Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Being Biden
Vice President Joe Biden said he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, removing a huge political obstacle for front-runner Hillary...
Fires of Sumatra
Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year.
Korea's divided families
Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.
Lord Ram's lila
Ramlila or Ram's play is a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, performed ahead of Dussehra festival in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.