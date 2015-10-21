Battleground Syria

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The...more

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The military commander of the group said that five unmanned aircraft rigged with explosives were deliberately crashed at their base in an attack that killed one fighter and injured 5 others. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

