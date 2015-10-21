Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 11:00pm IST

Battleground Syria

A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 10
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 10
A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 10
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The military commander of the group said that five unmanned aircraft rigged with explosives were deliberately crashed at their base in an attack that killed one fighter and injured 5 others. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The military commander of the group said that five unmanned aircraft rigged with explosives were deliberately crashed at their base in an attack that killed one fighter and injured 5 others. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 10
Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 10
A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 10
A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 10
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
8 / 10
A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 10
Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Being Biden

Being Biden

Next Slideshows

Being Biden

Being Biden

Vice President Joe Biden said he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, removing a huge political obstacle for front-runner Hillary...

21 Oct 2015
Fires of Sumatra

Fires of Sumatra

Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year.

21 Oct 2015
Korea's divided families

Korea's divided families

Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.

21 Oct 2015
Lord Ram's lila

Lord Ram's lila

Ramlila or Ram's play is a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, performed ahead of Dussehra festival in India.

21 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast