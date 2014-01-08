Edition:
Battling forest fires in Chile

<p>Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

<p>A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

<p>A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

<p>Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

