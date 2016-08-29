Battling Islamic State for oil
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Fire rises from an oil tank after attacks by Islamic State militants in the port of Es Sider, in Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic...more
A worker shows off the final fuel product made from crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Firefighters try to put out the fire in an oil tank after attacks by Islamic State militants in the port of Es Sider, in Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces stand guard in Baiji oil refinery, Iraq's largest oil refinery, after recapturing it from Islamic State militants, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A street vendor fills a jug with diesel for sale along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
De fence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Yousef Ayoub (L), 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef, has been active...more
The final fuel product is pictured at a makeshift oil refinery that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Street vendors selling diesel and gasoline wait for customers along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man points at damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji in the battle to recapture the Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man inspects the damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, Syria October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from the Khabbaz oilfield, behind Kurdish peshmerga forces, after incurring severe damage during an attack by Islamic State, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A boy fills up a motorbike with diesel along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Debris and burnt trees are seen in Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from the Ajil oil field as Shi'ite fighters stand near their military vehicles in Al Hadidiya, south of Tikrit, en route to the Islamic State-controlled al-Alam town, where they prepared to launch an offensive, March 6, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
Rising waters in India
While Monsoon rains bring relief to Indian farmers, they often cause trouble to others.
Rescue in the Mediterranean
Hundreds of migrants were pulled to safety from overcrowded dinghies by a Spanish humanitarian organization off the coast of Libya.
Battling Islamic State in Libya
Libyan fighters close in on the last Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte.
Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake
The earthquake in Italy damaged culturally important sites such as churches and cemeteries, leaving Virgin Mary statues and coffins in the rubble.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.