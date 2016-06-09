Battling Islamic State for Sirte
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Forces aligned...more
A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Brigades in the western city of Misrata have advanced rapidly, driving militants back along the coastal road...more
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. A separate militia controlling oil terminals in Libya's oil crescent, the Petroleum...more
A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. If the advances are sustained, they could dislodge Islamic State from...more
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire from the back of a truck during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
A fighter belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance along a road in Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Armored trucks belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An armored vehicle belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Baghdad bombings
Islamic State claims responsibility for two suicide bombings in Baghdad.
PM Modi on five-nation tour
Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the U.S. and Mexico.
Shooting in Tel Aviv
Several casualties are reported in a shooting incident in the center of Tel Aviv.
PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress
PM Narendra Modi addresses a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress - a rare honour.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.