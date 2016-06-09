Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016 | 12:35am IST

Battling Islamic State for Sirte

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Forces aligned with Libya's unity government were engaged in fierce clashes with Islamic State in the group's stronghold of Sirte, but were facing resistance from snipers as they edged toward the city center. via Reuters TV

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Forces aligned...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Forces aligned with Libya's unity government were engaged in fierce clashes with Islamic State in the group's stronghold of Sirte, but were facing resistance from snipers as they edged toward the city center. via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 19
A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Brigades in the western city of Misrata have advanced rapidly, driving militants back along the coastal road west of Sirte before seizing strategic points on the edge of the city. via Reuters TV

A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Brigades in the western city of Misrata have advanced rapidly, driving militants back along the coastal road...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Brigades in the western city of Misrata have advanced rapidly, driving militants back along the coastal road west of Sirte before seizing strategic points on the edge of the city. via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 19
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. A separate militia controlling oil terminals in Libya's oil crescent, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), says it is making ground from the east, reducing the 250 km (155 mile) strip of Mediterranean coastline that Islamic State held by at least half. via Reuters TV

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. A separate militia controlling oil terminals in Libya's oil crescent, the Petroleum...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. A separate militia controlling oil terminals in Libya's oil crescent, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), says it is making ground from the east, reducing the 250 km (155 mile) strip of Mediterranean coastline that Islamic State held by at least half. via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 19
A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. If the advances are sustained, they could dislodge Islamic State from its most important base outside the Middle East and provide a boost to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). via Reuters TV

A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. If the advances are sustained, they could dislodge Islamic State from...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. If the advances are sustained, they could dislodge Islamic State from its most important base outside the Middle East and provide a boost to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 19
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire from the back of a truck during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire from the back of a truck during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire from the back of a truck during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
6 / 19
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 19
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 19
A fighter belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A fighter belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
11 / 19
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 19
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance along a road in Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance along a road in Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance along a road in Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
Armored trucks belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Armored trucks belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Armored trucks belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 19
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
15 / 19
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 19
An armored vehicle belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An armored vehicle belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An armored vehicle belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 19
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV

Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV
Close
18 / 19
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Baghdad bombings

Baghdad bombings

Next Slideshows

Baghdad bombings

Baghdad bombings

Islamic State claims responsibility for two suicide bombings in Baghdad.

09 Jun 2016
PM Modi on five-nation tour

PM Modi on five-nation tour

Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's trip to Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, the U.S. and Mexico.

09 Jun 2016
Shooting in Tel Aviv

Shooting in Tel Aviv

Several casualties are reported in a shooting incident in the center of Tel Aviv.

09 Jun 2016
PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

PM Narendra Modi addresses a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress - a rare honour.

09 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast