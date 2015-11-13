Battling Islamic State
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions...more
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in southeastern city of...more
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year...more
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A general view shows land mines laid down by what activists said were Islamic State fighters before their withdrawal from one of the villages near the al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic...more
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike conducted by the United States and its allies targeting positions controlled by Islamic State fighters near al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria...more
Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials...more
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country's largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State armored vehicles revetment and fuel depot in...more
A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows a Sukhoi Su-24M military aircraft landing on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more
Military vehicles of Shiite fighters are seen as they gather to fight against Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry...more
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents carry pictures of Free Syrian Army commander Abu Khaled Aziza (R) and fighter Bakri Sakka, who both died fighting Islamic State fighters, during a march to mourn their deaths in Aleppo, Syria October 16, 2015....more
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Shiite fighters launch a mortar round toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
