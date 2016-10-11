Edition:
Battling Islamic State in Libya

A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
1 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
2 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up a position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
3 / 29
A scarecrow is seen on a scaffold used by Islamic State in Sirte to display bodies of executed prisoners, mounted on a would-be suicide bomber's captured truck, outside Misrata's museum, Libya. REUTERS/Aidan Lewis

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
4 / 29
A view from a hole in a wall shows houses and buildings that were destroyed during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
5 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government writes on a wall "beware there is a sniper" during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
6 / 29
Belongings are seen in a house that was captured by Libyan forces from Islamic State militants following a battle in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
7 / 29
An armored vehicle of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
8 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a waterpipe during a break in their battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
9 / 29
A tank from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
10 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government sits in an armoured vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
11 / 29
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government pray in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
12 / 29
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather outside destroyed buildings they captured from Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya . REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
13 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
14 / 29
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather in front of a damaged building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
15 / 29
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
16 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
17 / 29
A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through a hole as he takes up position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
18 / 29
A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
19 / 29
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
20 / 29
A destroyed building is seen following a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
21 / 29
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
22 / 29
Libyan forces prepare to detonate and dispose of explosives and shells left behind by Islamic State militants in Sirte following a battle, at Misrata, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
23 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds a receipt left behind Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
24 / 29
Heavily damaged buildings are seen after they were captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government following a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
25 / 29
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, who was injured during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, receives treatment in the field hospital in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
26 / 29
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
27 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
28 / 29
Empty cells are seen in a house which, according to fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, were used by Islamic State as prison, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
29 / 29
