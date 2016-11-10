Battling Islamic State in Libya
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail...more
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads, "maintain the cleanliness of the place."...more
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a pair of binoculars during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds his weapon at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take a drink inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government washes his hand during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a water pipe as others take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads: "maintain the...more
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover in a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up a position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A view from a hole in a wall shows houses and buildings that were destroyed during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government writes on a wall "beware there is a sniper" during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An armored vehicle of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a waterpipe during a break in their battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A tank from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government sits in an armoured vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government pray in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather outside destroyed buildings they captured from Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte . REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through a hole as he takes up position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
