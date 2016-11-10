Battling Islamic State in Libya

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a water pipe as others take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads: "maintain the...more

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a water pipe as others take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads: "maintain the cleanliness of the place." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

