Battling Islamic State on two fronts
Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they are taken prisoners after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) gather the belongings of Islamic State militants, after SDF fighters advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Special forces from the Syria Democratic Forces gather in Haj Hussein village, after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) inspects a mortar which belonged to Islamic State militants, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate victory in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces are seen as smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja, Iraq, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take an overwatch position as their fellow fighters advance in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Saqlawiya north of Falluja, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces mans an anti-aircraft weapon in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Civilians wait in a shelter while fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces secure their village after they took control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi...more
Civilians who fled their homes following clashes on the outskirts of Falluja sleep in a school on the outskirts of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) speaks with women in Haj Hussein village after SDF fighters took control of the village from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016....more
A building destroyed from clashes is seen on the outskirts of Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization looks at a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
France revolts against labor reform
Rail workers strike as part of ongoing protests against plans to loosen France's protective labor law.
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the month of May.
Sonam Kapoor in Israel
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on her first visit to Israel.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.