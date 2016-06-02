Edition:
Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they are taken prisoners after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) gather the belongings of Islamic State militants, after SDF fighters advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Special forces from the Syria Democratic Forces gather in Haj Hussein village, after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) inspects a mortar which belonged to Islamic State militants, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Shi'ite fighters hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate victory in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Iraqi security forces clash with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces are seen as smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants in Falluja, Iraq, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take an overwatch position as their fellow fighters advance in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Saqlawiya north of Falluja, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces mans an anti-aircraft weapon in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Civilians wait in a shelter while fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces secure their village after they took control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes following clashes on the outskirts of Falluja sleep in a school on the outskirts of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) speaks with women in Haj Hussein village after SDF fighters took control of the village from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A building destroyed from clashes is seen on the outskirts of Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization looks at a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
