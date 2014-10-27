Battling militants in Lebanon
Lebanese army soldiers carry their weapons during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier runs past fleeing residents during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers point their weapons as they patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman inspects her burnt house in the village of Bihnin, northern Lebanon, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents, who fled from clashes between Islamic militants and Lebanese army forces, carry their belongings in one of three areas in Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood where a ceasefire is in place, in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Civilians walk past a Lebanese army soldier patrolling on an armored vehicles after being deployed to tighten security following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Lebanese army soldiers march behind a tank during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier holds his weapon after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers walk towards a Red Cross ambulance during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese army soldiers take shooting positions during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Lebanese army soldier patrols the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Next Slideshows
Ukraine votes
Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.
Rousseff re-elected
Brazil's Dilma Rousseff is re-elected president.
Leaving Afghanistan
A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifts the last U.S. and British forces from a key southern province in Afghanistan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.