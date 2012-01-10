Bayern Munich in India
Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and India's Nirmal Chettri fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and India's Nirmal Chettri fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber and India's Sushil Kumar Singh (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber and India's Sushil Kumar Singh (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Syed Rahim Nabi falls to the ground as he unsuccessfully tries to save a goal during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Syed Rahim Nabi falls to the ground as he unsuccessfully tries to save a goal during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Baichung Bhutia (C) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) and Rafinha (L) during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
India's Baichung Bhutia (C) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) and Rafinha (L) during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
India's Chongtham Sushil Kumar Singh (2nd L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
India's Chongtham Sushil Kumar Singh (2nd L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm and India's Reisangmi Vashum (L) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm and India's Reisangmi Vashum (L) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Anatoliy Tymoschuk and India's Rocus Lamare (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bayern Munich's Anatoliy Tymoschuk and India's Rocus Lamare (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Jewel Raja Shaikh (2nd R) saves a goal as goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (R) and Nirmal Chettri watch during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Jewel Raja Shaikh (2nd R) saves a goal as goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (R) and Nirmal Chettri watch during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia (R) shakes hands with Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm (L) as Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes looks on after a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia (R) shakes hands with Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm (L) as Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes looks on after a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Soccer players Mario Gomez (L-R), Thomas Muller and Holger Badstuber of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers during their visit at Audi pavilion at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soccer players Mario Gomez (L-R), Thomas Muller and Holger Badstuber of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers during their visit at Audi pavilion at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
(L-R) Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger, captain Philipp Lahm and coach Jupp Heynckes laugh during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
(L-R) Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger, captain Philipp Lahm and coach Jupp Heynckes laugh during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Next Slideshows
Delhi Auto Expo 2012
The Delhi Auto Expo, held every two years, will see around 50 new launches this weekend.
Dubai from above
Views of the storied emirate from above.
Snowfall in India
Heavy snow blankets parts of northern India
Anuj Bidve funeral
Anuj Bidve cremated in Pune.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.