India
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2012 | 8:55pm IST

Bayern Munich in India

<p>Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and India's Nirmal Chettri fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and India's Nirmal Chettri fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and India's Nirmal Chettri fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber and India's Sushil Kumar Singh (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber and India's Sushil Kumar Singh (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's Holger Badstuber and India's Sushil Kumar Singh (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>India's Syed Rahim Nabi falls to the ground as he unsuccessfully tries to save a goal during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

India's Syed Rahim Nabi falls to the ground as he unsuccessfully tries to save a goal during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

India's Syed Rahim Nabi falls to the ground as he unsuccessfully tries to save a goal during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>India's Baichung Bhutia (C) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) and Rafinha (L) during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

India's Baichung Bhutia (C) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) and Rafinha (L) during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

India's Baichung Bhutia (C) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) and Rafinha (L) during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>India's Chongtham Sushil Kumar Singh (2nd L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

India's Chongtham Sushil Kumar Singh (2nd L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

India's Chongtham Sushil Kumar Singh (2nd L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm and India's Reisangmi Vashum (L) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm and India's Reisangmi Vashum (L) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm and India's Reisangmi Vashum (L) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Bayern Munich's Anatoliy Tymoschuk and India's Rocus Lamare (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Bayern Munich's Anatoliy Tymoschuk and India's Rocus Lamare (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Bayern Munich's Anatoliy Tymoschuk and India's Rocus Lamare (R) head a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>India's Jewel Raja Shaikh (2nd R) saves a goal as goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (R) and Nirmal Chettri watch during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

India's Jewel Raja Shaikh (2nd R) saves a goal as goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (R) and Nirmal Chettri watch during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

India's Jewel Raja Shaikh (2nd R) saves a goal as goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (R) and Nirmal Chettri watch during their friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L) and Thomas Muller of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers as they sit inside Audi's R8 car during their visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

German soccer player Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich poses for photographers as he sits inside Audi's Q7 SUV during his visit to the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia (R) shakes hands with Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm (L) as Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes looks on after a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia (R) shakes hands with Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm (L) as Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes looks on after a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia (R) shakes hands with Bayern Munich's captain Philipp Lahm (L) as Bayern Munich's coach Jupp Heynckes looks on after a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Soccer players Mario Gomez (L-R), Thomas Muller and Holger Badstuber of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers during their visit at Audi pavilion at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L-R), Thomas Muller and Holger Badstuber of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers during their visit at Audi pavilion at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Soccer players Mario Gomez (L-R), Thomas Muller and Holger Badstuber of Germany's Bayern Munich pose for photographers during their visit at Audi pavilion at the Auto Expo in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Former India soccer team captain Baichung Bhutia speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>(L-R) Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger, captain Philipp Lahm and coach Jupp Heynckes laugh during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

(L-R) Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger, captain Philipp Lahm and coach Jupp Heynckes laugh during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

(L-R) Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger, captain Philipp Lahm and coach Jupp Heynckes laugh during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

