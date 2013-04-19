Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays with his sister Beatriz in their home before leaving for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. The Beach for Everyone project, run by volunteer physical therapists and students, offers weekend recreation and sport at two of Rio's beaches to the physically handicapped, many of whom don't have the means to reach the beach, let alone swim in the sea. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes