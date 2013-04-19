Beach for everyone
Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays with his sister Beatriz in their home before leaving for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013....more
Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays with his sister Beatriz in their home before leaving for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. The Beach for Everyone project, run by volunteer physical therapists and students, offers weekend recreation and sport at two of Rio's beaches to the physically handicapped, many of whom don't have the means to reach the beach, let alone swim in the sea. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is carried by his father Edvaldo as they arrive with his mother Telma for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March...more
Yan Carlos Pereira (R), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is carried by his father Edvaldo as they arrive with his mother Telma for a day at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira (C), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is helped by his mother Telma (bottom L), sister Beatriz (L), and a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March...more
Yan Carlos Pereira (C), 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is helped by his mother Telma (bottom L), sister Beatriz (L), and a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30,...more
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30,...more
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30,...more
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso (2nd R), 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso (2nd R), 20, born with a malformed spine, plays volleyball with volunteers from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is pulled along by a jet ski driven by a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is pulled along by a jet ski driven by a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is pulled along by a jet ski driven by a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is pulled along by a jet ski driven by a volunteer from the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the water with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcelo Cardoso, 20, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the water with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays in a pool with his sister Beatriz and his father Edvaldo, as his mother Telma takes a picture at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra...more
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, plays in a pool with his sister Beatriz and his father Edvaldo, as his mother Telma takes a picture at the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is wheeled into the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is wheeled into the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013....more
Yan Carlos Pereira, 14, crippled by a stray bullet when playing in his yard in 2011, is submerged in the sea with help from volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is submerged in the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Jorginho Alves da Silva, 11, who suffers brain paralysis from birth, is pushed by his mother Patricia Alves on the way to the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Jorginho Alves da Silva, 11, who suffers brain paralysis from birth, is pushed by his mother Patricia Alves on the way to the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project in Rio de Janeiro, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Next Slideshows
Most influential people
A sampling of those who made the latest Time magazine list.
Earthquake aftermath in Pakistan
The powerful quake was felt as far away as the Gulf states.
Breeding bulls
Photographer Leonhard Foeger documented the process as workers collected semen from breeding bulls at an artificial insemination center in Hohenzell, Upper...
Homeless in India
A look at the struggle and triumph of people who live out their lives on the streets.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.