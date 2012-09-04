Beaches of India
A woman walks at Juhu Beach as the sun sets in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A woman walks at Juhu Beach as the sun sets in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A boy rides on a merry-go-round on the Marina beach in Chennai August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A boy rides on a merry-go-round on the Marina beach in Chennai August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman selling grilled corn takes shelter under an umbrella as it rains on a beach in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman selling grilled corn takes shelter under an umbrella as it rains on a beach in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A vendor carries a basket containing onions and potatoes to prepare Chilli Bhaji, a local cuisine, at his stall decorated with green chillies to attract customers, on the Marina beach in Chennai July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A vendor carries a basket containing onions and potatoes to prepare Chilli Bhaji, a local cuisine, at his stall decorated with green chillies to attract customers, on the Marina beach in Chennai July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A man holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain as he walks at Girgaum Chowpatty beach during a monsoon shower in Mumbai, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A man holds an umbrella to shield himself from the rain as he walks at Girgaum Chowpatty beach during a monsoon shower in Mumbai, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A boy uses a piece of styrofoam to stay afloat as he plays in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy uses a piece of styrofoam to stay afloat as he plays in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aliyah, 14, playfully drags her brother into the waters of the Arabian Sea on a beach in Mumbai June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Aliyah, 14, playfully drags her brother into the waters of the Arabian Sea on a beach in Mumbai June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy plays cricket in the early morning on the Marina beach in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A boy plays cricket in the early morning on the Marina beach in Chennai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A boy runs as he plays on a beach against the background of pre-monsoon clouds gathered over the Arabian Sea at Kochi in Kerala June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A boy runs as he plays on a beach against the background of pre-monsoon clouds gathered over the Arabian Sea at Kochi in Kerala June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Mohammed Khalid, 7, eats roasted corn at a beach as the sun sets in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Mohammed Khalid, 7, eats roasted corn at a beach as the sun sets in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Fishermen move their boat to shore after fishing on Marina beach in Chennai April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Fishermen move their boat to shore after fishing on Marina beach in Chennai April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Private security guards sit on a seaside promenade after they evacuated beach-goers after the government announced a tsunami alert in Kochi April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Private security guards sit on a seaside promenade after they evacuated beach-goers after the government announced a tsunami alert in Kochi April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Fishermen sort out their fishing nets along the shores of the Arabian Sea at a beach in Mumbai April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Fishermen sort out their fishing nets along the shores of the Arabian Sea at a beach in Mumbai April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A sea turtle makes his way to sea at Rushikullya beach in Orissa March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A sea turtle makes his way to sea at Rushikullya beach in Orissa March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik (C) gives finishing touches to his sand sculpture titled "Nature and Environment" at a beach in Orissa February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik (C) gives finishing touches to his sand sculpture titled "Nature and Environment" at a beach in Orissa February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A woman stands in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman stands in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Two boys ride on a manually-operated ferris wheel at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Two boys ride on a manually-operated ferris wheel at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Boys run past a large wave during high tide on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Boys run past a large wave during high tide on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Members of a family wade in the waters of the Arabian Sea as the sun sets at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Members of a family wade in the waters of the Arabian Sea as the sun sets at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shafiyah Syed clings onto her father as she wades in the waters of the Arabian Sea during sunset at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Shafiyah Syed clings onto her father as she wades in the waters of the Arabian Sea during sunset at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as he offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as he offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to be immersed into the sea on the Marina beach, during the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to be immersed into the sea on the Marina beach, during the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A teenager practices breakdancing moves as his friends watch at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prkash/Files
A teenager practices breakdancing moves as his friends watch at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prkash/Files
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the water from Girgaum Chowpatty beach before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 11,...more
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the water from Girgaum Chowpatty beach before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Oxen stand on a beach as a family arrives in a bullock cart carrying a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files more
Oxen stand on a beach as a family arrives in a bullock cart carrying a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A woman wearing an illuminated devil's horn sells toys along a beach in Mumbai September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman wearing an illuminated devil's horn sells toys along a beach in Mumbai September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man wears a headset while listening to a fortune telling machine as people flock to Juhu Beach at low tide to see a cargo ship which ran aground due to rough weather in Mumbai June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man wears a headset while listening to a fortune telling machine as people flock to Juhu Beach at low tide to see a cargo ship which ran aground due to rough weather in Mumbai June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man covers himself with a shawl to avoid rain as he walks on a beach in Kochi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files
A man covers himself with a shawl to avoid rain as he walks on a beach in Kochi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files
Rahul, a 10-year-old boy, blows bubbles at a beach in Mumbai, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Rahul, a 10-year-old boy, blows bubbles at a beach in Mumbai, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People walk on the beach during evening in Mumbai, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
People walk on the beach during evening in Mumbai, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A girl covers herself on a cold morning as she begs for alms from pilgrims on a beach at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A girl covers herself on a cold morning as she begs for alms from pilgrims on a beach at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal, as gesture of respect to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal, as gesture of respect to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A Hindu priest dries his stole on a beach as it drizzles in Mumbai August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Hindu priest dries his stole on a beach as it drizzles in Mumbai August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A street vendor lights a kerosene lamp for his food stall at a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A street vendor lights a kerosene lamp for his food stall at a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man plays with his child against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man plays with his child against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man walks his dogs on a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man walks his dogs on a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Indian Marine Commandos (MARCOS) perform amid smoke used as an indication for the MARCOS coming to sea shore during the annual Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu...more
Indian Marine Commandos (MARCOS) perform amid smoke used as an indication for the MARCOS coming to sea shore during the annual Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
An elderly man strolls on a beach with the backdrop of monsoon clouds, as sun sets in Kochi, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
An elderly man strolls on a beach with the backdrop of monsoon clouds, as sun sets in Kochi, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A couple walk at the seafront in Mumbai May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A couple walk at the seafront in Mumbai May 11, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Fireworks are displayed during the annual Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Fireworks are displayed during the annual Navy Day celebrations at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Kong Cheuk Yee of Hong Kong plays against Kazakhstan during their match at Asian Beach Volleyball Tournament in Hyderabad April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Kong Cheuk Yee of Hong Kong plays against Kazakhstan during their match at Asian Beach Volleyball Tournament in Hyderabad April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Water scooters are seen parked on Baga beach in Goa March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Water scooters are seen parked on Baga beach in Goa March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A tourist paraglides on Baga beach in Goa March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A tourist paraglides on Baga beach in Goa March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists relax at a cafe on Baga beach in the western Indian state of Goa March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists relax at a cafe on Baga beach in the western Indian state of Goa March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists walk back after swimming at the Anjuna beach in Goa March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists walk back after swimming at the Anjuna beach in Goa March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Hindu pilgrims watch the sunset as they gather on a beach for a dip at Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Hindu pilgrims watch the sunset as they gather on a beach for a dip at Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Next Slideshows
Wildfires rage in Spain
Thousands have fled a wildfire near Spain's Costa del Sol.
A day of labor
As the U.S. and Canada celebrate Labor Day, a look at the labors of workers around the world in the past 24 hours.
Refighting Napoleon
Re-enactors refight Borodino, a pivotal battle in Napoleon's invasion of Russia that lead to his defeat.
Burning Man
Strange sights at the Burning Man 2012 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.