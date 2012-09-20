Edition:
Beachside Cuba

<p>Tourists spend a day on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, July 7, 2012. Cuba's beaches are an attraction for tourists the world over, whether they are foreigners paying thousands of dollars to reach them, or Cubans paying as little as five dollars for a three-day vacation in a seaside cabin. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>Tourists lie on the beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A Cuban man carries an inflated inner tube at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A Cuban woman arrives for a day at the beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans ride a horse cart as they arrive for a day at a beach near Havana, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans drink rum at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans dance to live music on a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans use a makeshift awning beside their vehicle for shade, as they spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A Cuban couple embraces while drinking rum and bathing in the sea on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A Cuban man sells fresh fish at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A policeman patrols a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Tourists walk along a beach at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A Cuban family eats and drinks while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans use a makeshift awning beside their car for shade, as they spend a day at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans sit under a shade they made from discarded scaffolding, at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans spend a day on a beach in Matanzas, near the premier resort city of Varadero, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A Cuban bather drinks rum while wading in the sea at a beach on the outskirts of Havana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>A tourist soaks in a pool at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Varadero, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>Cubans spend time at a "campismo" or rural cabin along the beach near Havana, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

