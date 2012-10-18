Beaks and feathers
A Crowned Crane is seen inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi July 17, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A Great Horned Owl rests inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi July 17, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A pigeon looks for [food] in the old quarter of Delhi September 15,2004. REUTERS/Files
A white-throated Kingfisher flies from a log in Srinagar November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A white-throated kingfisher rests on a tree in Srinagar March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Pigeons fly inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi September 19, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Two peacocks fight in a park in New Delhi April 11, 2001. REUTERS/Files
A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An Indian Myna holds a praying mantis in its beak to feed chicks in a nest built inside the wall of an underpass in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Kingfisher,a migratory bird, rests on a pole in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A child plays with guinea fowls kept for sale at a roadside in Jammu December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A flock of Coots, migratory birds, swim on the waters of Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A vendor carrying a basket of flowers walks as migratory birds fly over the banks of Sangam, the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, amid fog on a cold evening in Allahabad December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
A goose opens its beak as mosquitoes fly in Srinagar March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A veterinary doctor treats a wild eagle suffering from sunstroke at an animal hospital at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A white-throated Kingfisher rests on a log in Srinagar November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri man feeds pigeons in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Birds hunt for food on the course of the men's and women's marathon final across from India Gate during the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files
A bird sits on a timing camera trackside during the women's points race cycling event at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
A bird sits on a spotted deer in a zoo in New Delhi December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Pigeons rest on electric wires in Srinagar September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Pigeons fly as clouds gather over New Delhi's Connaught Place July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files
A pigeon flies in front of a cargo ship carrying containers in the Arabian Sea near Mundra port in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A crow drinks water from a tap on a hot day in Chandigarh April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A bird sits on a sunflower at a field at Chunni village, in Punjab, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A Pelican flutters its wings at Guindy children's park in Chennai April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Hindu devotees perform their rituals from a "ghat" (series of steps) on the banks of river Ganges on an early morning in Varanasi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A swan swims in a lake in Srinagar January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Migratory birds take off from Chilka Lake, 110 km (70 miles) from Bhubaneswar, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A flock of migratory birds fly across a wetland in Hokersar, north of Srinagar, November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A peacock displays its plumage inside a zoo in Kolkata July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A peacock displays its plumage in Allahabad June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Painted storks rest near their newborn chicks on top of a tree in New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A crow drinks water from a tap in Chandigarh April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A white peacock displays its feathers at a zoo in Lucknow April 23,2008. REUTERS/Pawan/Files
Parrots are seen inside their cage on the eve of Valentine's Day at a zoological park on the outskirts of Chandigarh February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A pelican takes a dip in a pond at a zoological park in New Delhi December 10, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathu/Files
A heron lands on a branch of a tree in Chandigarh August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma /Files
Migratory birds rest on a tree branch at the Sipaijala lake wetland, about 45 km (28 miles) south of Agartala, Tripura November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A blue hummingbird sits near a flower in a park on the outskirts of New Delhi May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Bare Eyed Cockatoos rest inside their enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi July 17, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A crow is silhouetted against the rising sun in New Delhi April 24, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A crowned crane is seen inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi March 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A kingfisher rests on a branch at the New Delhi zoo March 14, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A boy watches a bulbul fight in Hajo, about 55 km (35 miles) from Guwahati, Assam, January 14, 2007. REUTERS/Utpal Barua/Files
A seized one-eyed horned owl is on display by Delhi wildlife department in New Delhi December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Bugun Liocichla rests on the branch of a tree at Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Ramana Athreya/Files
A Kashmiri villager stands next to his geese at a field in Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Macaws sit inside their cage at a zoological park in New Delhi August 1, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
An albino white peacock is seen inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi August 1, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A crowned crane forages for food inside its enclosure at a zoological park in New Delhi August 1, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A boy carries a bird he found hurt on a street in New Delhi July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A pet parrot looks out from its cage at a temple in Jammu June 10, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta /Files
A kite searches for a prey on the outskirts of Siliguri March 20, 2006. REUTERS/Files
A bird eats seeds at a park in New Delhi February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Migratory birds rest at the wetlands of Hokersar, north of Srinagar, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A pair of blue and yellow macaws play in their enclosure in New Delhi zoo January 3, 2006. REUTERS/Files
A painted stork holds a fish in its beak in New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Coots splash in the water in the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, 220 km (140 miles) south of New Delhi December 6, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A circus macaw parrot rides a toy bicycle in Chandigarh October 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Pelicans huddle together at a water pond in zoo during rains in New Delhi, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Files
A bird searches for fish in a man-made pond in New Delhi August 10, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Pigeons fly inside the complex of historic mosque Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, July 8, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Indian Magpie Robin collects food for his nestlings at Bali Island in the Sunderbans mangrove forest delta May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A flock of flamingoes fly over the Nalsarovar bird sanctuary, 75 km (47 miles) west of Ahmedabad, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Files
A kite sits on a branch during sunset in New Delhi March 23, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A Kingfisher,a migratory bird, rests on a pole in Hokersar, 10 km (6 miles) north of Srinagar, December 21, 2004. REUTERS/Files
Macaws play inside their cage in a zoo in Delhi November 30, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A pair of parrots eats rose petals in Chandigarh February 14, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
