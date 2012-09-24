Beard face-off

German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard and Moustache Championship in 2011, ranked second in the freestyle category of the European championships on Saturday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler