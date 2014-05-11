Edition:
Pictures | Sun May 11, 2014

'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 11, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Sunday, May 11, 2014

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 11, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Spectators celebrate during a public screening of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Conchita Wurst representing Austria celebrates after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Conchita Wurst representing Austria reacts after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Valentina Monetta representing San Marino performs the song "Maybe (Forse)" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The band Common Linnets representing The Netherlands perform their song "Calm After The Storm" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Basim representing Denmark performs the song "Cliche Love Song" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Firelight representing Malta performs the song "Coming Home" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Andras Kallay-Saunders representing Hungary performs the song "Running" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Sebalter representing Switzerland performs the song "Hunter of Stars" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Ruth Lorenzo representing Spain performs the song "Dancing in the rain" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Tinkara Kovac representing Slovenia performs the song "Round and round" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Emma representing Italy performs the song "La Mia Citta" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song "Shine" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The band Twin Twin representing France perform their song "Moustache" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Freaky Fortune feat. RiskyKidd representing Greece perform the song "Rise Up" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Donatan &amp; Cleo representing Poland perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Paula Seling &amp; OVI representing Romania perform the song "Miracle"during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The band Pollapoenk representing Iceland performs the song "No Prejudice" during the grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Singer Dilara Kazimova representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Start A Fire" during the grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Supporters of Conchita Wurst representing Austria pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

