'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 11, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the contest with the James...more
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 11, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Spectators celebrate during a public screening of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst representing Austria celebrates after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst representing Austria reacts after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Valentina Monetta representing San Marino performs the song "Maybe (Forse)" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The band Common Linnets representing The Netherlands perform their song "Calm After The Storm" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Basim representing Denmark performs the song "Cliche Love Song" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Firelight representing Malta performs the song "Coming Home" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Andras Kallay-Saunders representing Hungary performs the song "Running" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Sebalter representing Switzerland performs the song "Hunter of Stars" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Ruth Lorenzo representing Spain performs the song "Dancing in the rain" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Tinkara Kovac representing Slovenia performs the song "Round and round" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Emma representing Italy performs the song "La Mia Citta" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song "Shine" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The band Twin Twin representing France perform their song "Moustache" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Freaky Fortune feat. RiskyKidd representing Greece perform the song "Rise Up" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Donatan & Cleo representing Poland perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Paula Seling & OVI representing Romania perform the song "Miracle"during the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The band Pollapoenk representing Iceland performs the song "No Prejudice" during the grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Dilara Kazimova representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Start A Fire" during the grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Supporters of Conchita Wurst representing Austria pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
