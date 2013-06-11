Edition:
Beat the heat

<p>A boy jumps as others swim to beat the heat in Nageen Lake during a hot summer day in Srinagar July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in Allahabad May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Boys dive into the sea at a fishing harbour to cool themselves on a hot day in Chennai May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy cools himself off as he sits under a fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A boy does a somersault on the banks of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A boy, suspended from a tree, drinks water from a burst pipeline as he plays on a hot day at Noida in Uttar Pradesh May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A roadside market is covered with umbrellas and cloth for shade, as people shop on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Boys jump in a pond to cool off in Agartala, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A bird cools itself down from the heat at a water tap in Hyderabad June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Akram Shahid</p>

<p>A man jumps into a swimming pool to beat the heat in Lucknow June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>A boy eats ice cream to cool himself off during a sweltering summer day in Kolkata May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>A man cools himself with mud on his body at the Ganges river in Allahabad May 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>An Indian couple bathes a cow to beat the heat in Ranbir Singh Pura, some 25 km (16 miles) southwest of Jammu May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>A young Buddhist monk eats watermelon in Siliguri May 15, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Indian tea plantation workers pluck tea leaves during a hot day at Dagapur tea garden in Darjeeling, 80 km from Siliguri, May 18, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A crow sits on the head of a water buffalo in a pond in Jammu July 15, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files</p>

<p>An Indian rock python drinks water inside its enclosure in a zoo during a hot day in Lucknow, June 22, 2005. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>A street child drinks water from an open pipe to beat the scorching summer heat in New Delhi May 2. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Children play under the shade of a tree on a hot day in Lucknow April 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

<p>A girl cools off herself from a leaking water pipe on a hot day at a public park in Chennai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Demonstrators from tribes of various parts of Maharashtra gather around a tanker to collect drinking water in bottles during a rally in Mumbai March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A passenger drinks water from a pipe running along a railway track on a hot day in Allahabad May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A labourer and his granddaughter eat their meals under a tin shelter on a hot day in Jammu May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>Visitors enjoy a water ride at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

