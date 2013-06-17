Beating police

Edition:
<p>Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at policemen during a clash in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at policemen during a clash in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>A Kashmiri protester throws a "kangri" or Kashmiri traditional firepot towards police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri protester throws a "kangri" or Kashmiri traditional firepot towards police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>A student runs after a police officer to beg for his college fee during a protest against what students say is a fee hike of 182 colleges affiliated with the state Punjab University, in Chandigarh July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A student runs after a police officer to beg for his college fee during a protest against what students say is a fee hike of 182 colleges affiliated with the state Punjab University, in Chandigarh July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A policeman runs for cover as Kashmiri protesters carrying stones and pieces of bricks chase him away during a clash in Srinagar July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A policeman runs for cover as Kashmiri protesters carrying stones and pieces of bricks chase him away during a clash in Srinagar July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Activists of the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) scuffle with police during a strike against the hike in fuel prices in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Activists of the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) scuffle with police during a strike against the hike in fuel prices in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A protester hits a policeman after police stopped a protest march to Sopore town to participate in the funeral of Bilal Ahmad Wani, a Kashmiri youth, in Srinagar June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A protester hits a policeman after police stopped a protest march to Sopore town to participate in the funeral of Bilal Ahmad Wani, a Kashmiri youth, in Srinagar June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>Protesters beat a policeman after police stopped a protest march to Sopore town to participate in the funeral of Bilal Ahmad Wani, a Kashmiri youth, in Srinagar June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Protesters beat a policeman after police stopped a protest march to Sopore town to participate in the funeral of Bilal Ahmad Wani, a Kashmiri youth, in Srinagar June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>A combination of three pictures shows a policeman falling to the ground after being hit by an object thrown by a Kashmiri protester in Srinagar August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A combination of three pictures shows a policeman falling to the ground after being hit by an object thrown by a Kashmiri protester in Srinagar August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A Kashmiri separatist leader (wearing white) scuffles with a policeman as another policeman tries to hit him with a weapon after police used force to break up a march to Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-Administered Kashmir, in Srinagar August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri separatist leader (wearing white) scuffles with a policeman as another policeman tries to hit him with a weapon after police used force to break up a march to Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-Administered Kashmir, in Srinagar August 11,...more

<p>Supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, throw stones at Indian police personnel during a clash in Srinagar May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, throw stones at Indian police personnel during a clash in Srinagar May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>Supporters of BJP shout slogans after they push through a police barricade as they march towards the residence of the chief Congress Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Supporters of BJP shout slogans after they push through a police barricade as they march towards the residence of the chief Congress Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A female police officer stops a supporter of BJP after the supporter and her son crossed a police barricade outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A female police officer stops a supporter of BJP after the supporter and her son crossed a police barricade outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Police try to stop supporters of BJP as they march towards the residence of Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Police try to stop supporters of BJP as they march towards the residence of Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A demonstrator argues with a police officer during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A demonstrator argues with a police officer during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>College students scuffle with police during a protest in Chennai March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

College students scuffle with police during a protest in Chennai March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>An activist from BJP scuffles with police during a protest in Jammu March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

An activist from BJP scuffles with police during a protest in Jammu March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>A demonstrator breaks the windshield of a police vehicle as others shout slogans in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A demonstrator breaks the windshield of a police vehicle as others shout slogans in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A demonstrator kicks a tear gas shell fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A demonstrator kicks a tear gas shell fired by police near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners throw pieces of bricks and stones at a police vehicle after police stopped a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners throw pieces of bricks and stones at a police vehicle after police stopped a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A Kashmiri woman argues with a police officer during a protest outside the residence of Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, over what protesters said were overcharged electricity bills, in Srinagar November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri woman argues with a police officer during a protest outside the residence of Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, over what protesters said were overcharged electricity bills, in Srinagar November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files more

<p>Protesters scuffle with police during a protest against the rise in prices of essential commodities in Ahmedabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Protesters scuffle with police during a protest against the rise in prices of essential commodities in Ahmedabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Police personnel run after their police station was attacked by a mob in a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Police personnel run after their police station was attacked by a mob in a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>Supporters of Congress throw stones towards police during a protest outside Odisha state legislative assembly in Bhubaneswar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Supporters of Congress throw stones towards police during a protest outside Odisha state legislative assembly in Bhubaneswar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

