Beating the Retreat
Bands of the Indian military sound the retreat during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A convoy of cars carrying India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari departs after the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) greets President Pratibha Patil (C), surrounded by bodyguards, upon her arrival to attend the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bands of the Indian military sound the retreat during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
The parliament building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bands of the Indian military sound the retreat during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Military bands sound the retreat during the full-dress rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during the full-dress rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Military bands sound the retreat during the full-dress rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Military bands sound the retreat during the full-dress rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Defence Ministry (L), Home Ministry (R) and Presidential Palace (C) buildings are illuminated during the full-dress rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
