Beating the Retreat
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People take pictures of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The President's bodyguards, mounted on their horses, take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he leaves the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
India This Week
A collection of some of our India pictures released this week.
New Year newborns
Newborns are dressed in traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.
India celebrates 68th Republic Day
India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution.
China's megacity symmetry
The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.