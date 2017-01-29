Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 29, 2017

Beating the Retreat

Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People take pictures of the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
The President's bodyguards, mounted on their horses, take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he leaves the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
