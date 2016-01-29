Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 9:50pm IST

Beating the Retreat

The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
1 / 13
The Home Ministry building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Home Ministry building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The Home Ministry building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
2 / 13
Members of the military band chat before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Members of the military band chat before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the military band chat before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
3 / 13
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
4 / 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar wait for the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar wait for the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar wait for the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
5 / 13
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
6 / 13
President Pranab Mukherjee waves as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

President Pranab Mukherjee waves as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
President Pranab Mukherjee waves as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
7 / 13
President Pranab Mukherjee gestures as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

President Pranab Mukherjee gestures as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
President Pranab Mukherjee gestures as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
8 / 13
The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
9 / 13
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
10 / 13
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
11 / 13
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
12 / 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves next to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves next to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves next to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

29 Jan 2016
It's a Barbie world

It's a Barbie world

The far-reaching cultural influence of the Barbie doll, as Mattel launches a new range of diverse body shapes.

29 Jan 2016
Portraits of Indian brides

Portraits of Indian brides

Take a look at the pictures of brides from different parts of India.

28 Jan 2016
El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.

28 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast