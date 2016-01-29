Beating the Retreat
The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The Home Ministry building is illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the military band chat before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar wait for the arrival of President Pranab Mukherjee before the start of the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
President Pranab Mukherjee waves as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
President Pranab Mukherjee gestures as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the military band take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves next to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R) upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
