Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014

Beating the Retreat rehearsals

<p>Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People take pictures of the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People take pictures of the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

People take pictures of the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A member of the military band directs his comrades before the start of the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A member of the military band directs his comrades before the start of the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A member of the military band directs his comrades before the start of the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band get ready for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band get ready for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band get ready for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band wait for the rehearsal to start for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People are silhouetted against the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan during the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People are silhouetted against the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan during the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

People are silhouetted against the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan during the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the military band take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

