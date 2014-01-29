Beating the Retreat 2014
The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian...more
A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Bands of the military stand to attention during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The President's Bodyguards, mounted on their horses, take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Indian Air Force officer marches past President Pranab Mukherjee (seated) and his body guard (2nd R) during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The ceremonial buggy of President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Bands of the military sound the retreat during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
President Pranab Mukherjee waves as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) gestures upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The President's Bodyguards, mounted on their horses, take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
President Pranab Mukherjee arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gestures upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
