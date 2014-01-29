Edition:
Beating the Retreat 2014

<p>The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Bands of the military stand to attention during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>The President's Bodyguards, mounted on their horses, take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Indian Air Force officer marches past President Pranab Mukherjee (seated) and his body guard (2nd R) during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>The ceremonial buggy of President Pranab Mukherjee is driven away after dropping the president at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Bands of the military sound the retreat during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>President Pranab Mukherjee waves as he arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) gestures upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>The President's Bodyguards, mounted on their horses, take part in the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>President Pranab Mukherjee arrives in a ceremonial buggy for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gestures upon his arrival at the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

