Beckham lifts MLS trophy
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham hoists the championship trophy as he celebrates their victory over the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Galaxy team players, including Landon Donovan (R), coach Bruce Arena (L) and team owner Philip Anschutz (2nd L), celebrate their victory over the Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011....more
Los Angeles Galaxy celebrate with the trophy after beating Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Mike Magee (L) and forward Robbie Keane celebrate after forward Landon Donovan (10) scored a goal against the Houston Dynamo after their MLS Cup final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo more
Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham reacts after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo after the MLS Cup final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Galaxy team players celebrate their victory over the Houston Dynamo after the MLS Cup final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Galaxy players pose for a photo as they celebrate in the locker room after beating the Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham (23) receivers his medal after defeating Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Galaxy team members, including David Beckham (3rd L), celebrate their victory over the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. Beckham's sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn (L-R) pose with their father....more
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham hugs an unidentified player after defeating Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
