Becoming a man
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED - A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu group, a sub-tribe of the Luhya tribe which is one of the largest in Kenya, is...more
Bukusu boys dance in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. Circumcision rituals, which take place in August, are celebrated amongst some Kenyan tribes as an annual rite of passage into adulthood....more
A Bukusu youth is addressed by an uncle as they take part in rituals related to circumcision ceremonies in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu villagers observe a ritual which is part of circumcision ceremonies taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him...more
Bukusu boys submerge themselves in cold water at a river to numb their bodies in preparation for the circumcision ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The boys, aged 16 and under, bathe in the river to...more
Bukusu youths stand as they wait to be smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth is smeared with mud as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. Similar circumcision rituals and rites of passage are celebrated in many parts of Africa. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth stands covered in mud in preparation for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu villagers escort youths as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision sits outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People crowd around a Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu youth who just underwent circumcision is assisted by his father outside their home in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Bukusu family sits next to their son who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A traditional Bukusu circumciser checks on the condition of a youth who just underwent circumcision inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bukusu boys crowd outside a house in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
