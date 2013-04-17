Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 12:10am IST

Becoming American

<p>Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 12
<p>Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Jerusha D'Souza (C) has her photo taken after joining over 5,000 other immigrants taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 12
<p>U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles,...more

Thursday, April 18, 2013

U.S.-born Kevork Agop (front), 6, photographs Garo Agop, 51, (2nd L) Shoush Rahimabad, 75, (3rd L), his family members from Lebanon, taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 12
<p>Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Men wait with over 5,000 immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants wave U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 12
<p>A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A security guard stands guard near immigrants during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 12
<p>Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Guadalupe De La Torre, 75, from Mexico, waits with over 5,000 other immigrants to take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 12
<p>U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

U.S.-born Kevork Agop, 8, holds the U.S. flag as he joins his family members from Lebanon during a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 12
<p>Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Over 5,000 immigrants take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 12
<p>Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April...more

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Israel from above

Israel from above

Next Slideshows

Israel from above

Israel from above

Israel's landscape documented from the sky.

18 Apr 2013
Boston Marathon bombing

Boston Marathon bombing

The aftermath of the twin bomb blasts.

19 Apr 2013
Gold rush

Gold rush

As bullion tumbles to two-year lows, shoppers make bee-lines at gold shops.

17 Apr 2013
The wizardry of Quidditch

The wizardry of Quidditch

The competitive sport in Harry Potter's world reaches World Cup status in Florida.

16 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures