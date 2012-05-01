Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 2, 2012 | 1:35am IST

Beetle-mania

<p>A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 15
<p>A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 15
<p>Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 15
<p>People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 15
<p>People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 15
<p>A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 15
<p>Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 15
<p>People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 15
<p>A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 15
<p>People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 15
<p>A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 15
<p>A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 15
<p>People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
13 / 15
<p>A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 15
<p>People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Future watch

Future watch

Next Slideshows

Future watch

Future watch

From the cutting edge world of science and technology.

01 May 2012
Pole dancing grandma

Pole dancing grandma

Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in pole dancing classes as her "sexy sport" despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs.

01 May 2012
Hello Kitty airlines

Hello Kitty airlines

Eva Airlines and Sanrio collaborate to launch a Hello Kitty-themed flying experience. The jet will travel between cities in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Hong...

01 May 2012
Water woes plague India

Water woes plague India

Millions in India live in poverty with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

30 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast