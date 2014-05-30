Before and after: Europe's floods
People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
The SpaceX spaceship
SpaceX unveils an upgraded vehicle which can now ferry passengers to the International Space Station.
It's a goal!
In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.
Women of the Israeli military
Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.
Athletes with tattoos
A look at athletes with ink - from David Beckham to Serena Williams.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.